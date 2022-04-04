DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

