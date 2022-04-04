Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $192.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.75 and a 52-week high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

