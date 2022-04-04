Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $30.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGII stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 128,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $755.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

