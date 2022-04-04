Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.