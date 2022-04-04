Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after buying an additional 439,704 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.