Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

APPS opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

