Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $161,500.62 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,419.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.77 or 0.07548077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00267457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.37 or 0.00802181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00100153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00479422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00376076 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,657,351 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.