DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOCN. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -270.77. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

