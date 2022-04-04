Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Sells £74,911.60 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($98,128.90).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Neil Manser purchased 53 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £148.93 ($195.09).

LON DLG opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.61) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($4.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 349 ($4.57) to GBX 323 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.