Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $57.98 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

