Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOL. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.09.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE:DOL opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$66.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$52.22 and a twelve month high of C$73.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.