Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.33.

D opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

