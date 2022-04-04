Donegal Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGICA. StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $424.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.08. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

