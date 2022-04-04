Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 131.96%.

In related news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.