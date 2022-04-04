DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 128,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,676. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 53,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

