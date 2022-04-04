Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $206.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Dover stock opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

