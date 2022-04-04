Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $793.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 793 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 787.68 ($10.32), with a volume of 31130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775.50 ($10.16).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 930 ($12.18) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.58) to GBX 980 ($12.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.12) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.62).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 669.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.10), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($214,938.72).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

