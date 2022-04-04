DRIFE Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Million (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. DRIFE has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $99,118.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00108292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,135,582 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

