Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCT opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

