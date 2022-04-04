Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,157. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

