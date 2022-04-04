E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SSP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,419. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

