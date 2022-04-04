Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

