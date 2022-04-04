Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

