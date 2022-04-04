East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.57% of East West Bancorp worth $64,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

