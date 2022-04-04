Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $206.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.35. 30,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,209. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.69.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 41,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 66,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

