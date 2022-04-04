Edgeless Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $316.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

