Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

EIX opened at $71.04 on Monday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

