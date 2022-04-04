eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 13,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $40.42.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,487,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.