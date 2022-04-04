Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of EMITF stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Elbit Imaging has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.72.
About Elbit Imaging (Get Rating)
