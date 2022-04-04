Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$14.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.14. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -15.29.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

