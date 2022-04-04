Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 3,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

