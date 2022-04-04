Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.43. 16,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.04. The company has a market cap of $279.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

