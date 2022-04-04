Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

ELOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

