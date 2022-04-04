Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.02.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
ELOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
