Elsa A. Murano Sells 5,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HRL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. 93,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.