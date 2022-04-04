Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of ERJ opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Embraer has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer (Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.