Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 31,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 202,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 63,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,187. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

