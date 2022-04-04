Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

