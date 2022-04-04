Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of ENDP opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

