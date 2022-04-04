Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENLAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

