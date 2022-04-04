Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ENR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE:ENR opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,557,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energizer by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

