Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $17.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

