Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

ETR traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

