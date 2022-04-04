Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

