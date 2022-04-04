Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

