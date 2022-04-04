EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $30,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

