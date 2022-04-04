EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded up $10.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.32. 17,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

