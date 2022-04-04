Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VMC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $184.18 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

