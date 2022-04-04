Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $79.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.