Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZGN stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna ( NYSE:ZGN Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.