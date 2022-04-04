ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

